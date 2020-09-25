2 more residents test positive for coronavirus in Willacy County, total confirmed cases now 1,178

Willacy County reported on Friday two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A man and a woman in their 40s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,178 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

According to the news release, the number of deaths in the county is now at 48.

1,162 people have recovered in Willacy County.





