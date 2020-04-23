x

2 more virus-related deaths reported in Cameron County

4 hours 2 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 April 23, 2020 7:28 PM April 23, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Officials in Cameron County confirmed two more deaths related to the coronavirus. Both of the patients who died were residents of Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen.

According to a county news release, the patients are identified as a 81-year-old woman and 92-year-old man. There are now reports of 14 virus-related deaths in Cameron County.

Officials also confirmed 11 additional COVID-19 cases. The new patients were identified as three Brownsville residents, six from Harlingen and two from San Benito.

A total of 344 known cases of the virus have now been reported in the county.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days