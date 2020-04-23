2 more virus-related deaths reported in Cameron County

Officials in Cameron County confirmed two more deaths related to the coronavirus. Both of the patients who died were residents of Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen.

According to a county news release, the patients are identified as a 81-year-old woman and 92-year-old man. There are now reports of 14 virus-related deaths in Cameron County.

Officials also confirmed 11 additional COVID-19 cases. The new patients were identified as three Brownsville residents, six from Harlingen and two from San Benito.

A total of 344 known cases of the virus have now been reported in the county.