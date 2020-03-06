2 Teens connected to Donna shooting charged with aggravated robbery
DONNA – A person involved in a Donna shooting over the sale of vaping cartridges went before a judge Wednesday afternoon.
Rene Viera, Jr., 18, is charged with aggravated robbery.
According to the spokesman for Donna Police Department, Capt. Rick Suarez, the robbery happened Tuesday before 9 a.m. on the 500 block of South 25th Street.
A police sergeant performed a traffic stop on a red pickup at the 2800 block of Business 83 where five people were detained.
Upon the investigation, three of the people were released, according to Suarez. Viera and a minor remain in custody.
The minor – a 16-year-old – is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The 16-year-old appeared before a judge Tuesday and was taken to juvenile detention. Viera was given a $150,000 bond and will be transported to county jail.
The incident remains under investigation.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Cameron Co. detention officer arrested, suspected of smuggling marijuana into jail
-
New awareness effort on SpaceX testing dates following explosion
-
Music devices banned on golf-carts at South Padre Island
-
Coronavirus concerns prompt purchase limits at convenience stores
-
Abandoned building set on fire, Rio Grande City police searching for person...