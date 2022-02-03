23,000 backlogged cases included in Hidalgo County’s latest COVID-19 report

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 23,736 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The 23,736 new cases include 21,760 confirmed cases and 1,976 probable cases.

The new cases come days after the county reported a backlog of 23,000 positive cases for the month of January.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 2,998 12-19 3,664 20s 4,726 30s 3,756 40s 3,409 50s 2,413 60s 1,552 70+ 1,218 Total: 23,726

Of the seven people who died, four were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a man in his 50s from an undisclosed city.

The county also reported 407 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, which includes 367 adults and 40 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 103 of them are in intensive care units. They include 95 adults and eight children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 27 new staff infections and 178 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 3,131 staff members and 11,357 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 156,483 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,639 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 6,235 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

THIS WEEK'S REPORTS: