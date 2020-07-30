x

3 more residents in Willacy County test positive for coronavirus

2 hours 46 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 July 30, 2020 6:35 PM July 30, 2020 in News - Local

On Thursday, three additional cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Willacy County.

According to a news release from the county, officials were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that one male in his teens, as well as a male and a female in their 30’s tested positive for the virus.

There are now 580 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Willacy County.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days