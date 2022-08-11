3 suspects sentenced in connection with 2019 Port Isabel murder
A judge handed down sentences for three people involved in a 2019 murder in Port Isabel.
Nelson Orona and Gloria Rueles Sanchez pleaded guilty to murder charges and sentenced to 38 and 30 years in prison, respectively.
Both individuals were accused of murdering 29-year-old Miguel Angel Aguilera after his body was found in a Laguna heights trailer home.
Aguilera was the father of two of Sanchez’s children.
Both suspects were in the country illegally, police said.
Port Isabel authorities previously said this was the first homicide in 25 years in the city.
A third individual – Tomas Rivera – was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to two years in prison.
