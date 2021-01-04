30-year-old Army sergeant found dead in San Antonio

A 30-year-old U.S. Army sergeant was found dead on New Year's Day in San Antonio.

Firefighters found Sgt. Jessica Mitchell, 30, dead in her car at about 2:30 a.m. Friday on the north side of San Antonio.

Jessica Mitchell's death stunned her family.

"She had so much going for her," said her father, Mayo Mitchell.

Firefighters found Jessica Mitchell dead inside her car, which was parked on the highway.

"My daughter was gunned down with multiple bullet wounds," Mayo Mitchell said.

Her sister, Ashley Mitchell, said the family will not rest until they find out what happened.

"We heard there was no witnesses. But it's a highway. Someone had to see something," Ashley Mitchell said.

"All I want is to have somebody step up and tell us what happened, who did it and why did they do it," Mayo Mitchell said.