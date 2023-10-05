5 On Your Side: Client waiting for refund after Edinburg cosmetic clinic shuts down

An Edinburg cosmetic clinic shutting down left at least one of its clients waiting to be refunded.

Dina Garza said she made an appointment for a tummy tuck at RGV Cosmetic Surgery & Vein Center and spent $20,000 on the procedure.

“I felt excited, I felt safe," Garza recalled. “I knew I was paying a little bit more than some of the other plastic surgeons, but I really wanted to go with him because he had really solid credentials."

The day before the surgery, Garza was informed the procedure would have to be rescheduled.

“Two days later, they call me to tell me the doctor was ‘terminally ill,’” Garza said, adding that she was told the office would be closed and reopen later.

Garza said she asked for her money back and was told the clinic would stay in touch with her over her refund.

“I never got the call,” Garza said.

The building the clinic used to be in is now empty and foreclosed, and a number that’s on a sign at the front door is disconnected.

“There's a lot of us who are owed a lot of money, we deserve answers at least,” Garza said. “It's hard because I had no idea that that was gonna happen to me.”

Channel 5 News reached out to Dr. Filiberto Rodriguez, who runs the practice.

In a statement, Rodriguez said he was diagnosed with a large brain tumor that forced him to close his practice.

Read the statement in full below:

“On April 6, 2023, I was diagnosed with a large brain tumor and admitted to University Medical Hospital in San Antonio. Since then, I have had several surgeries for the removal of this tumor.

My condition rendered me unable to perform surgeries, and I was forced to close my practice.

I regret the confusion and disruption this has caused some of my past and current patients.

Given my sudden and unexpected change in health, I was not able to provide current and past patients with better notice of the closing of my practice.

Adding to my health problems, since the date of my most recent surgery, my left eye has closed.

Further to your inquiry, I cannot give you an estimate as to when I will be able to reopen my practice; or if I will be able to resume my surgical practice. Right now, I am focused on rehabilitating my health as quickly as possible.

I hope my patients understand my situation and have me in their prayers.”

The Better Business Bureau says they've revoked the clinic's membership due to poor communication and several complaints.

The bureau says they advise against paying for expensive surgeries in cash and paying the full amount upfront, and recommend using credit or debit cards and ask for an itemized receipt.

