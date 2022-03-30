5 On Your Side update: City of San Juan responds to plumbing issue in neighborhood

Channel 5 News has an update on a 5 On Your Side plumbing issue in San Juan.

At least two homes in a relatively new subdivision on Viking Drive are experiencing sewage backup problems.

The city manager says there was some blockage found underground.

We're told the city is willing to do an excavation to fix the issue.