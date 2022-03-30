5 On Your Side update: City of San Juan responds to plumbing issue in neighborhood
Channel 5 News has an update on a 5 On Your Side plumbing issue in San Juan.
At least two homes in a relatively new subdivision on Viking Drive are experiencing sewage backup problems.
5 On Your Side: Broken pipes causing flooding issues inside San Juan home
The city manager says there was some blockage found underground.
We're told the city is willing to do an excavation to fix the issue.
