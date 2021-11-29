5-year-old boy from Brownsville lands roles in H-E-B commercial, Blue's Clues

From the Valley to Hollywood — all by the age of five.

Eduardo Campirano III of Brownsville has only been acting for a few months, but he's already landed some prime parts.

"I did an H-E-B commercial! It was so fun," Campirano said.

He also recently played a role in Nick Jr.'s Blues Clues.

Campirano's parents say it involves more work than you might think. On average, it can take around 150 auditions before landing a role, and that includes a lot of time and travel. In this case, the existence of the coronavirus actually helps.

"Normally, we would have to travel to these auditions, and now, we self-tape," said Eduardo's father. "So, we can do it from the comfort of our own home."

"We started getting auditions and because of COVID, we shoot them at home," said Mirenda Campirano. That's been a very normal thing now for COVID. We have our green screen and all of our gear."

Since the pandemic, the family says the acting and modeling industry isn't playing around when it comes to COVID-19.

"The acting world has some of the toughest standards when it comes to COVID. For example, when we went to H-E-B, we had to do prior COVID testing before we arrived. We also had to have COVID testing the day before, and on set."

Eduardo also does virtual learning, which allows him to take on these roles and travel when its necessary.

"I go to school for seven hours, home-school," Campirano said.

Campirano's parents say if anyone is thinking about putting their kids in acting or modeling, they should consider a few things first.