8 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus
Willacy County officials were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday that eight more people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The new cases were identified as a female in her 60’s, two males and one female in their 30’s, two males in their 20’s, a female in her teens and a female under 5, according to a news release from Willacy County.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Willacy County is now 137.
More News
News Video
-
Community gathers at Donna mural of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen for leaders to...
-
Texas prisons intake process set to resume easing financial burden on counties
-
Experts warn as pandemic continues revenge porn cases in the Valley may...
-
Valley bars reverse course to strictly selling alcohol to-go after governor's orders
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Moreno's Feed and Pet Store