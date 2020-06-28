8 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus

Willacy County officials were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday that eight more people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases were identified as a female in her 60’s, two males and one female in their 30’s, two males in their 20’s, a female in her teens and a female under 5, according to a news release from Willacy County.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Willacy County is now 137.