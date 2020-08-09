9 people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County
Willacy County reported Saturday that nine people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The people who tested positive included a child younger than 5 years old, a teenager, five men and and two women, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 691 people in Willacy County have tested positive for COVID-19.
