9-year-old Mission girl writes letter to Elon Musk, asking for internship at SpaceX
Andrea Gonzalez wants to visit Mars.
"My dream is to be an astronaut and to be the first person to go to Mars," said Andrea, 9, of Mission.
To make her dream a reality, she recently wrote a letter to Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, asking for an internship.
"I'm applying for an internship to be your youngest intern ever," Andrea said, reading from her letter.
Her mother, Arminda Garza — a former member of the Texas Commission on Fire Protection — encouraged her to apply.
"I was like: 'Alright, well do whatever you got to do to go to Mars,'" Arminda said. "I didn't think she was that serious. Apparently she was, so she wrote to Elon Musk."
Watch the video for the full story.
