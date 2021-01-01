A look back at the year 2020 in the RGV

The year 2020 was unlike any other for many Rio Grande Valley families.

By the second week of the year, a Valley family was in mourning. Brownsville Specialist Miguel Angel Villalon was killed in Afghanistan and his body was brought home.

Shortly after the first months of the year, the coronavirus dominated headlines across the country and in the RGV.

On March 19, Cameron County officials reported a 21-year-old man from Rancho Viejo was the first confirmed COVID-19 infection.

By the end of march the Valley was shut down. Emergency orders forced people to shelter in place as the virus slowly infected generations within families.

