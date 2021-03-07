Abbott launches ‘Operation Lone Star’ to combat smuggling at southern border

File photo

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety launched a program that will deploy DPS troopers, along with other agencies, to what they’re calling high threat areas in the state.

Operation Lone Star will deploy air, ground, and marine and tactical border security assets to combat Mexican cartels members and human smugglers who are moving drugs and people into the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans,” Abbott said in a statement. “We will surge the resources and law enforcement personnel needed to confront this crisis.”

The creation of Operation Lone Star came from a meeting between Abbott and DPS Director Colonel Steve McCraw where they discussed strategies to enhance safety and security along the border, the release stated.