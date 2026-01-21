Abby’s Bakery owners receive 4-month prison sentence on charges of harboring undocumented employees

The owners of a Los Fresnos bakery convicted on charges of harboring undocumented employees within their business each received a four-month prison sentence.

Abby's Bakery owners Leonardo Baez-Lara and Nora Avila-Guel were sentenced on Wednesday. As part of their sentences, the couple must also each pay a $21,300 fine and face two years of supervised release.

Baez-Lara and Avila-Guel were arrested in February 2025 after a federal raid at their bakery led to eight employees being detained who, according to a criminal complaint, were in the country “unlawfully.”

Six of those individuals had visas but did not have permission to work in the country, and the other two employees were undocumented. Federal prosecutors said the employees were housed in a room on the bakery's property.

During sentencing, the defense said the defendants want to continue serving to serve the community. In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, Jr. said he had to consider the seriousness of the crime to send a message to those wanting to commit similar crimes.

The couple will self-surrender on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, to begin serving their sentences.