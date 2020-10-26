Acting secretary of Homeland Security to visit McAllen, 'celebrate' border wall on Thursday

The acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security plans to visit McAllen on Thursday to "celebrate the historic completion of 400 miles of new border wall system under the Trump Administration," according to a news release from Border Patrol.

Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf plans to hold a news conference with Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Rodney Scott, the chief of the U.S. Border Patrol; and Brian Hastings, the chief patrol agent for the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

The news conference will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of International Boulevard and Rawlick Road south of McAllen.

"They will also discuss the wall’s massive impact on securing the border and the American People," according to the news release from the Border Patrol.