After drownings, officials asking migrants to leave Matamoros camp

Several immigrants living in the Matamoros migrant camp, along with two immigrant-rights groups, reported Mexican federal officials are asking people to leave the encampment on the banks of the Rio Bravo near Brownsville.

On Wednesday morning, videos recorded by immigrants in the encampment — obtained by Channel 5 News' sister station Noticias RGV — showed groups of families crossing the Rio Bravo and getting stuck on the Brownsville side of the river for several hours.

On Tuesday evening, immigrants living in the camp told Noticias RGV that officials identifying themselves from the Mexican Institute of Migration asked people to leave the encampment by Wednesday morning.

Videos obtained by Noticias RGV show a backhoe demolishing and removing tents on Tuesday night. Several immigrants have expressed concern not knowing where they'll go next, fearing local shelters in Matamoros won't have enough space.

Glady Cañas, director of the local immigrant-rights group Ayudándoles a Triunfar A.C., says she's seen Mexican immigration officials clean up the encampment for the past month. Officials have reportedly cut through improvised tents, according to Cañas.

The Sidewalk School, a local humanitarian organization, also posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, pictures on Tuesday night showing dismantled tents.

One Honduran immigrant told Noticias RGV they believe the eviction orders at the camp are due to the recent drownings of immigrants trying to cross into Brownsville without permission. Noticias RGV is not disclosing the immigrant's name for their safety.

Noticias RGV reached out to the Mexican Institute of Migration on the reported eviction orders at the migrant camp, along with officials from the city of Matamoros and the Diocese of Matamoros, about any arrangements they may have for evicted immigrants. As of Wednesday afternoon, we are still waiting for a response.

Body recovered on Tuesday in the Rio Grande

On Tuesday morning, officials in Matamoros recovered the body of a man from the edge of the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo, according to a news release from Tamaulipas State Police.

The state's Attorney General's Office is working to clarify the man's identity.

Paramedics arrived at the river levee to find a body near Ciudad de México St. between Atenas and República de Cuba Streets, according to Francisco Ponce, coordinator for rescue services at the Mexican Red Cross in Matamoros.

A spokesperson with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office told Noticias RGV they were aware of the investigation in Tamaulipas.

Officials with the Matamoros medical examiner's officer removed the body shortly before noon, according to Ponce.

On Monday, investigators in Matamoros recovered the body of Alejandro Díaz from Cuba, according to the Mexican Red Cross in Matamoros.

Recent drownings in the river near Brownsville

A 25-year-old Haitian man and a 30-year-old Venezuela man drowned in the Rio Grande while trying to swim to Brownsville from Matamoros last Thursday, according to a news release from Tamaulipas state police issued on Saturday at midnight.

Video captured on Thursday, Dec. 21 showed the moments when two men tried to stay above water, while a boy holding on to vegetation in the river screamed for someone to help the men. Other people who made it to shore on the Brownsville side of the Rio Grande, could also be heard screaming in Spanish, begging for the men to come up from the water.

While the Venezuelan victim's wife and two children were able to cross into the U.S., the victim's body has not been recovered nearly a week after the incident, Tamaulipas officials say.

The Haitian victim was traveling alone and had no family nearby, the news release adds. His body has not been recovered as of Wednesday afternoon.

Tamaulipas officials say they are unable to recover and identify the bodies since they are on the Texas side of the river.

On Friday, a Border Patrol spokesperson told Noticias RGV they are investigating the drowning.