Alamo mayor discusses major improvement projects

Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said groundwork was laid in 2024 for multiple projects aimed at renovating buildings and creating infrastructure.

Some of the main focuses in 2024 for the city of Alamo included drainage projects to help mitigate flooding, and the repaving of roads across the city.

The city broke ground on a new police station and municipal court, and there were also improvements to the city’s two fire stations.

Garza said continuing the work on all these projects is a top priority, adding that there are also plans to improve water quality for residents.

“Our water treatment plant, the water treatment plant we just broke ground on last month, will be done in three phases,” Garza said. “Currently we are in phase one."

While the work continues on these projects, the water treatment plant took priority since it has been over 20 years since upgrades have been made.

City officials said they expect work on all of these big projects to be done by the end of the year.

Watch the video above for the full story.