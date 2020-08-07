Alleged drug deal gone bad led to shooting in Brownsville
Investigators believe a shooting Wednesday night in the Brownsville area stems from a drug deal gone bad.
Gunshots rang out just before 7 p.m. on Tecate Drive.
The 33-year-old victim was shot in the stomach.
Cameron County Chief Deputy Gus Reyna said the victim is not cooperating with their investigation.
Authorities are still working to track the suspected shooter.
