Alleged drug deal gone bad led to shooting in Brownsville

3 hours 33 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 August 06, 2020 10:49 PM August 06, 2020 in News - Local

Investigators believe a shooting Wednesday night in the Brownsville area stems from a drug deal gone bad.

Gunshots rang out just before 7 p.m. on Tecate Drive.

The 33-year-old victim was shot in the stomach.

Cameron County Chief Deputy Gus Reyna said the victim is not cooperating with their investigation.

Authorities are still working to track the suspected shooter.

