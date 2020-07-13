Alzheimer's Foundation of America expands helpline hours due to cororonavirus questions
The coronavirus can pose a challenge for those dealing with a dementia related illness like Alzheimer's and the ones who care for them.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is expanding their helpline hours. They will now be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
To contact the Alzheimer's helpline call 866-232-8484, visit AFA's website or send a text message to 646-586-5283.
