Alzheimer's Foundation of America expands helpline hours due to cororonavirus questions

The coronavirus can pose a challenge for those dealing with a dementia related illness like Alzheimer's and the ones who care for them.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is expanding their helpline hours. They will now be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

To contact the Alzheimer's helpline call 866-232-8484, visit AFA's website or send a text message to 646-586-5283.

