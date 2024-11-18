Arraignment set for Pharr man accused in fatal hit-and-run crash

Juan Antonio Perez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A Pharr man is set to go before a judge in connection with a July 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed a 50-year-old pedestrian, court records show.

Juan Antonio Perez is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 18, on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death.

A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety identified Perez as the driver of a silver GMC Sierra that struck Geraldo Ulloa on Alamo and Wisconsin roads east of Edinburg on July 2, 2023. The suspect vehicle fled and Ulloa died at the scene, the news release added.

The vehicle, which was damaged on the driver’s side and had blood, was located by DPS troopers at the intersection of Canton Road and FM 907, according to the release.

Perez “showed signs of intoxication" and was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Jailed records show Perez has been out on bond since July 18, 2023.