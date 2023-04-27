Arrest made in aggravated robbery that stemmed from marijuana sale
Authorities have arrested a suspect accused in a shooting that was first reported as a puppy sale gone wrong.
The suspect has been identified as Geoffrey Luna.
Related story: Sheriff’s office: Aggravated robbery stemmed from marijuana sale
The victim told police he and his friend met a man driving a blue "newer model" Honda Accord at the intersection of Mile 4 West Road and Mile 13 North Road to sell him an English bulldog puppy, according to a news release.
A second suspect arrived at the location and pointed a handgun at the victims, according to the release.
Luna is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 2 drug charges. Investigators are still searching for a second suspect.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Mr. Weenie
-
New art exhibit by Roma ISD students displayed at International Museum of...
-
Edinburg Fire Department introduces new fire trucks
-
Trial begins against man accused of killing 15-year-old Harlingen teen
-
Arrest made in aggravated robbery that stemmed from marijuana sale
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run