Arrest made in aggravated robbery that stemmed from marijuana sale

Authorities have arrested a suspect accused in a shooting that was first reported as a puppy sale gone wrong.

The suspect has been identified as Geoffrey Luna.

The victim told police he and his friend met a man driving a blue "newer model" Honda Accord at the intersection of Mile 4 West Road and Mile 13 North Road to sell him an English bulldog puppy, according to a news release.

A second suspect arrived at the location and pointed a handgun at the victims, according to the release.

Luna is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 2 drug charges. Investigators are still searching for a second suspect.