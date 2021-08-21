Arrest made in Weslaco shooting death

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to the investigation of a man who died Thursday after he was shot in his bed.

Joe Armendaris, 35, was arrested after the sheriff’s office said he discharged his firearm toward the street while driving on Mile 10 North in rural Weslaco. The bullet struck Jose Magana, 75.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene west of FM 1015 on Mile 10 North shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the victim had sustained a single gunshot wound and was no longer responsive.” A news release from the sheriff’s office said. “According to witness statements, the decedent was laying down in bed when he was awoken by a sharp pain. He began to check himself and observed he was bleeding.”

According to the release, surveillance footage from the area showed a dark-colored truck driving by Magana’s residence. Armendaris was identified as the driver of the truck.

“Sheriff’s Investigators met with Armendaris who provided a voluntary statement where he admits to shooting his gun towards the street while traveling on Mile 10 North, but claims he had no intention on shooting the decedent,” the release said.

Armendaris went before a judge Saturday, who charged him with manslaughter and set his bond at $800,000.