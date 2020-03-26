At least 4 homes damaged in La Feria fire

LA FERIA – Emergency responders in La Feria and Harlingen rushed to save homes after a fire broke out. The windy and dry conditions made matters worse.

It happened near South Solis Road and 4th Street where officials are currently monitoring hotspots.

Cameron County Fire Marshal Juan Martinez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS no one was hurt, but at least four homes were damaged.

