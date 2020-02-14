x

Attempted Burglary Suspect Fatally Shot

3 weeks 5 days 3 hours ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 January 18, 2020 9:34 PM January 18, 2020 in News

WESLACO - A burglary suspected died Saturday afternoon. 

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 24-year-old Eduardo Mendoza.

Investigators say a homeowner on the 1300 block of 25th Street shot Mendoza during a burglary attempt around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 

An autopsy was ordered and the case remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days