Attempted Burglary Suspect Fatally Shot
WESLACO - A burglary suspected died Saturday afternoon.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 24-year-old Eduardo Mendoza.
Investigators say a homeowner on the 1300 block of 25th Street shot Mendoza during a burglary attempt around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
An autopsy was ordered and the case remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood