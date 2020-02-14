Attempted Burglary Suspect Fatally Shot

WESLACO - A burglary suspected died Saturday afternoon.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 24-year-old Eduardo Mendoza.

Investigators say a homeowner on the 1300 block of 25th Street shot Mendoza during a burglary attempt around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

An autopsy was ordered and the case remains under investigation.