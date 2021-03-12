BBB: Consumers should be cautious with contractors

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to beware of scammers – particularly those targeting people working on repairs caused from last month’s freeze.

Hilda Martinez, president of the BBB of South Texas, said that too often after a disaster -helping hands from all over the state or country come to assist.

But in reality these unsolicited helpers are only looking to help themselves – meaning that consumers should be cautious and suspicious of help coming to their door.

"You don't even know if it's an actual contractor or it's just an individual that's trying to get money up front from the consumer," Martinez said. "Do not give any type of insurance information as far as your homeowners insurance who your lending institute is as well always get a copy of the contract."

Martinez said the best thing anyone can do is get the company's full name, address and phone number - then give it to the BBB to verify it for consumers.

Consumers can also look up a business at bbb.org.