Better Business Bureau reminds consumers to shred documents that contain sensitive information

The Better Business Bureau of South Texas held a free shredding and recycling event Saturday in McAllen.

President Dolores Salinas said the BBB of South Texas encourages businesses and consumers to shred documents that contain personal information to prevent identity theft.

"Daily, we get mail that has our personal information," Salinas said. "It's important that we don't throw that in the trash, that we keep it in a safe place at home. We either shred it at home or wait for an event like this."

