Better Business Bureau warning of sweepstakes scam in the Valley

One Harlingen resident is among several individuals who’ve received what the Better Business Bureau is describing as a scam call.

Susanna Groves recently got a phone call from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, which gives away weekly grand prizes.

The call Groves got said she received $8 million and a 2024 Mercedes vehicle.

“They said, ‘we are so excited, we can't wait to send you the money, but we need $499 up front,’" Groves said. “I've always felt if you have to pay money to get money, it's a scam."

According to the Better Business Bureau of South Texas, some people have fallen for this scam.

“They want them to go to either CVC or Walmart or somewhere to go get these gift cards, and they want you to read them the number in back of these gift cards,” BBB of south Texas director Hilda Martinez said. “If it does seem too good to be true, it normally is.”

Once you give away a gift card number, there's no way to track who spent that money, Martinez said, adding that the elderly are often targeted for scams like this.

Last year, Publisher Clearing House agreed to refund customers in a lawsuit that alleged the company used “deceptive practices” in its sweepstakes drawings to make people believe buying something would increase their chances of winning.

A total of 65 complaints involving phone calls and letters were filed with the BBB nationwide within in 2023.

Two of them came from South Texas.

Groves said she filed a complaint over the call with the BBB and the Texas Attorney General's Office, adding that she hopes something can be done to make sure scammers aren't getting away with stealing money from so many people.

Valley residents who’ve received a similar call are urged to report it to the Better Business Bureau of South Texas.

