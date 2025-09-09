Investigation underway after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Brownsville
A 40-year-old man was killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Brownsville police officers responded to the crash at around 12:32 p.m. at the intersection of International Boulevard and East Polk Street.
A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police. The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and fled the scene.
Police said there is no information on the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
Watch the video above for the full story.
