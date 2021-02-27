Boil water notice issued for Hidalgo Municipal Utility District #1 customers

File photo

Customers with the Hidalgo Municipal Utility District #1 are being advised to boil their water prior to consuming it.

According to a news release, a water main break in the system is leading to a loss of distribution pressure in the system.

“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” the news release stated. “When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.”

Hidalgo Municipal Utility District #1 services portions of Palmview west of Expressway 83.