Border agents expect to find immigrants in distress as scorching temperatures roll into summer months

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley are searching for people trying to cross into the U.S. illegally, who may be in distress due to the summer temperatures.

Border Patrol agent and spokesman Hermann Rivera says people crossing into the U.S. by cutting through brush and open country usually only bring a few bottles of water – but high temperatures can cause someone to sweat through the water in just a few hours.

Rivera says this year, the situation is slightly more manageable because border crossing numbers are down.

About 50,000 immigrants crossed the river this year – an 80% decrease from last fiscal year, Rivera explained.

For more information watch the video above.