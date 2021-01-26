Border Patrol, state of Tamaulipas identify 10 suspects under Se Busca Información initiative
Border Patrol and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Tuesday identified 10 new suspects in their Se Busca Información initiative.
The bi-national initiative was created to locate members of criminal organizations that present threats to the region, according to a news release.
Billboards, posters, flyers and videos of the 10 targets will be displayed in heavily traveled locations in the region.
The public is encouraged to report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.
More News
News Video
-
Texas Senate holds first redistricting hearing
-
Biden signs executive order to impact census count
-
Residents react to vaccine distribution at PSJA Memorial Early College High School
-
Catholic Charities of the RGV prepares for influx of migrants due to...
-
Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine may cause more side effects— health experts...