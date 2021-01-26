Border Patrol, state of Tamaulipas identify 10 suspects under Se Busca Información initiative

Border Patrol and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Tuesday identified 10 new suspects in their Se Busca Información initiative. (Photo credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Border Patrol and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Tuesday identified 10 new suspects in their Se Busca Información initiative.

The bi-national initiative was created to locate members of criminal organizations that present threats to the region, according to a news release.

Billboards, posters, flyers and videos of the 10 targets will be displayed in heavily traveled locations in the region.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.