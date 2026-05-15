Brownsville 10-year-old launches 3D printing business

A 10-year-old boy from Brownsville is doing more than most his age. What started as making keychains for classmates has now turned into a small business.

Inside his home workshop, Ernesto Gael Hernandez is already building a business one layer at a time.

From colorful keychains to whistles, can openers and other custom creations, Ernesto spends hours designing and printing products for people across the Rio Grande Valley.

"I would wake up early and set something to print while I'm at school or after school or I would print something, and before football practice, I would also print something," Ernesto said.

It started with a single 3D printer and an idea three months ago.

"I told my mom I wanted to make money with 3D prints," Ernesto said. "My mom said that I could save up my chore money and buy my own 3D printer with my money."

He saved up $500 for his first machine and created Prestige 3D Labs. He quickly learned his friends enjoyed playing with his designs, but he learned others do too.

"Help people with anxiety, ADHD, and stress," Ernesto said.

Ernesto says he learned everything he knows online.

"I saw tutorials on YouTube on how to edit and make custom keychains for other people," Ernesto said.

While most 10-year-olds play video games, Ernesto is building a business. So far he's made a profit of $1,500.

Soon, he could be making even more. He partnered with a clothing store in Brownsville.

"The business is called Jungle and I wanted to sell my product there," Ernesto said. "I told them if they wanted to sell my product."

His 3D prints are displayed at the store. Now, the young entrepreneur has three printers running at once to keep up with demand.

"It's a handful, but honestly I enjoy that we get to do it together. So it is part of our quality time. We'll usually go to the farmer's market," Ernesto's mother, Samantha Quezada, said.

Quezada says behind every product is hard work, patience, and sacrifice.

"As tiring as it may be, sometimes it's a little bit stressful. Time management is hard. I would go for it. It's been one thing that we enjoy doing. We get to do it together and it keeps him on the right path," Quezada said.

And for Ernesto, this is only the beginning.

"I just like doing it because I want to invest in a house for my mom and me when i grow older," Ernesto said.

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