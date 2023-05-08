Brownsville At-Large Commissioner seat heading into a runoff

Only about nine percent of registered voters voted in the latest election in Cameron County; that's down about a percentage from 2019.

Also, the Brownsville's At Large will go into a runoff as neither of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes.

"Usually the election code likes to see the runoff dates being scheduled about 30–45 days after the canvass. In working with the city, we are looking at June 24 as the possible election day," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said.

Canvassing for each county has to happen within 11 days and then results can be finalized.