Brownsville car dealership partners with Salvation Army to give back to community

On Friday, the make, model and year of the cars lined up at Brownsville Toyota dealership were all different.

Early in the morning, people from around the area went over to get boxes of food and a $25 Walmart gift card. Each box given could feed a family of four for a week.

In a partnership between the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association and the Salvation Army, 5,000 boxes were distributed at 24 dealerships nationwide.

Anyone seeking help during the pandemic can contact the Salvation Army in Harlingen at 956-423-2454 or McAllen at 956-682-1468.

