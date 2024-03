Brownsville child actor lands role in new film 'Imaginary'

Brownsville native Eduardo “Trey” Campirano III can now be seen on the big screen.

The seven-year-old boy has a supporting role in the new film “Imaginary,” now in theaters.

Campirano joins Channel 5 News’ Dina Herrera-Garza to discuss his new role.

Watch the video above for the full interview.