Brownsville ISD approves paid paternal leave for staff

Brownsville Independent School District board members voted Tuesday to approve parental leave for district employees.

Staff who have been with the district for at least three years will qualify for 12 weeks of paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child.

The motion passed unanimously at the meeting.

"Today at Brownsville ISD we are making history by being the only district in South Texas to offer paid paternal leave and one of the only districts in the entire state to offer this amazing benefit," Brownsville ISD board member Daniella Lopez Valdez said.

The new policy will go into effect on Wednesday.