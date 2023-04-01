Brownsville ISD holding safety expo for students
The Brownsville Independent School District is holding a Saturday safety expo for students.
The BISD Spring Fiesta will offer free haircuts, food, dental screenings and vaccines for the flu, COVID-19, meningitis and HPV.
It starts Saturday from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. at the district’s central administrative building, located at 708 Palm Blvd.
