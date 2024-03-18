Brownsville ISD to hold meetings on school closure preliminary plans

Brownsville Independent School District believes they will save an estimate of $3 million if they consolidate several elementary schools.

The plan is an effort to address a $20 million budget deficit. The school consolidation plan is only preliminary.

RELATED STORY: Brownsville ISD considering closing 3 campuses amid $20 million deficit

The plan would call for Cromack Elementary School students to move to Josephine Castañeda Elementary School, students at Garza Elementary School students would move to Southmost Elementary School and Rosa E. Del Castillo Elementary School students would go to Morningside Elementary School.

The district says the three schools that could close have low enrollment, with a combined total of 934 students.

Brownsville ISD is hosting meetings at all the schools to discuss the consolidation plans including the curriculum that will be offered, transportation and personnel.

A final decision is expected by April 9.

"The reason we wanted to make the decision earlier was so that we did have time for things like Open House at the new school that they would be going to, meeting the administration and the teachers there, tours for the students," BISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez said.

Parents are invited to three community meetings. Two are scheduled for next week. The first on March 25 at the Castaneda Elementary School cafeteria at 5:30 p.m. and the second on March 26 at Del Castillo Elementary School cafeteria at 5:30 p.m.

These meetings will occur before the board makes their final decision.

The district says they welcome input from parents at the community meetings.

For more information on the consolidation plan, click here.