Brownsville LGBTQ task force push to create non-discrimination ordinance

By: Tanvi Varma

Brownsville's LGBTQ taskforce is working to create a non-discrimination ordinance protecting LGBTQ individuals. 

Roy De Los Santo, a Brownsville LGBTQ task force member said the ordinance will not only protect those of discrimination, but also protect those being turned away from social work. 

"Primarily its about non-discrimination in certain areas in housing employment opportunities and access to services," De Los Santos said.

