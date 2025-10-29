Brownsville mother mourning son who died from congenital heart defect

A Brownsville mother is mourning the loss of her 10-year-old son.

Her son, Hiram Gomez, was born with a congenital heart defect and died on Monday.

Flor Cervantes said she is now struggling to pay for her son’s funeral.

According to Cervantes, Hiram was born with half a heart. His medical challenges were something Cervantes had gone through before.

“I already had a history of having a baby with the same heart defect,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes’ first son — Caleb — died in 2010 at the age of one. Cervantes said every one of Hiram’s heartbeats was a miracle.

Hiram went through three open-heart surgeries — the first when he was just a week old.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, Hiram was rushed to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi.

“After doing everything possible, electrical shocks, a lot of medicines to keep his heart pumping… that was it,” Cervantes said, adding that she felt panic during the stay.

“We never thought that he was going to code. So after he coded that Friday, he continued to code and code and code again,” Cervantes said.

Hiram’s heart stopped on Monday at around 3 a.m. He would’ve turned 11 years old in December.

Cervantes said she never left her son’s side during those five days, and lost her job during her stay in Corpus Christi.

Cervantes said she is thankful for all the support she has received from the community. Through donations, she was able to pay a funeral home to bring Hiram’s body from Corpus Christi back to the Rio Grande Valley.

Now she's worried about how she'll pay for his burial.

“We never thought this was going to happen,” Cervantes said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Cervantes pay for funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Watch the video above for the full story.