Brownsville Nonprofit Helping Families Build Dream Homes
BROWNSVILLE – Owning a home is part of the American dream and now there’s help to make it happen in Brownsville.
Homeowner hopefuls have an opportunity to meet with the Community Development Corporation of Brownsville to get assistance and turn their dream homes into a reality.
The CDCB’s goal is to provide more people more homes to live in.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke with a family who had a home built for them last year.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Law enforcement officers gather at McAllen hospital to pay final respects to...
-
Local, state leaders express condolences after 2 McAllen police officers killed in...
-
Police chief: 2 officers shot and killed in south McAllen
-
Cameron County health authority discusses how pandemic can potentially end
-
Experts say Mexican farm workers' protests against USMCA to impact commerce on...