Brownsville police: Husband charged in crash that killed wife, injured children

Miguel Angel Dominguez, photo credit: Brownsville Police Department.

A man was charged Wednesday in connection with a crash in June that killed his wife and injured their two children, according to Brownsville police.

Miguel Angel Dominguez was charged with manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of injury to a child after an arrest warrant for him was issued. Dominguez turned himself in, the Brownsville Police Department announced Thursday in a news release.

Dominguez is accused of driving a white Yukon that ran a red light and hit two vehicles at the intersection of Padre Island Highway and Minnesota Road on June 28, according to a news release.

His wife, identified as 27-year-old Cecilia Ann Vasquez, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Brownsville Investigator Martin Sandoval.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Sandoval added.

Their two children, a six year old and two year old, were hospitalized in critical condition following the crash.

Both children are recovering from the crash, Sandoval said Thursday.

Bond for Dominguez was set at $110,000.