Brownsville police identify teen killed in Christmas Eve crash

Speed played a factor in the death of a 19-year-old teen who died following a one-vehicle crash in Brownsville on Christmas Eve.

Fabian Quezada died after he lost control of his vehicle Saturday night while driving on the 1200 block of E 14th Street, causing the car to roll over and hit a curb and a tree, Brownsville police say.

Quezada was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

Quezada was “traveling fast” and was the only occupant of the vehicle, police added.