Brownsville police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 16-year-old male

Photo credit: MGN Online

Brownsville police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a 16-year-old male, the department announced Friday morning.

Police say at about 3:30 a.m., the teen was dropped off at the emergency room at Valley Baptist Medical Center by several other juveniles.

The teen was dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.

The other juveniles left the hospital once they dropped off the teen.

Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.