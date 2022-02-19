Brownsville police: Man charged with DWI after fleeing the scene of car crash

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department,

A 30-year-man was taken into custody Saturday after fleeing the scene of a car crash, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Vito Eric Moreno was arrested after he was involved in an accident at the 2200 block of Ruben M. Torres at around 12:30 a.m. where he struck a vehicle, causing the vehicle to strike another one. According to a news release, Moreno fled the scene without providing any assistance or exchanging information.

One of the other drivers received several injuries from the accident, according to the release.

“When Officers located Moreno, he was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with the airbags deployed,” the news release stated. “Moreno had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath and person, plus admitted to having about four beers.”

Moreno was arraigned on charges of accident involving injury and driving while intoxicated. His bond was set at $9,000.