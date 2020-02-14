Brownsville students, teachers honor fallen soldier

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville students turned out to pay tribute to Spc. Miguel A. Villalon.

Streets lined with children, banners reading "Brownsville’s hero" and "Americas finest", just a few of the many posters created by students to thank Villalon for his sacrifice.

When Angelica Villarreal's students at Perez Elementary heard the news about Villalon's passing, they wanted to honor him. The fallen soldier attended Perez Elementary for pre-k and fifth grade.

Spc. Villalon spent his middle school years at Oliveira Middle School. Former teachers there remember the fallen soldier as a student with a lot of spirit.

"He was very lively. He was a funny young gentleman and he was a joy to have around," says Martha Medina, principal at Oliveira Middle School.

