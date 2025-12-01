Burglars steal from Weslaco home under construction

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary in Weslaco that occurred on Thanksgiving night on Sienna Drive.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood says her family saw the suspected burglars take things from a home still under construction.

"The doors were here in the middle, they grabbed them, put it inside, the neighbors came running, that was all the time they had. I believe they did this all this in six minutes," B3M Construction LLC employee Benigno Melendez said.

The contractor is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.