Burglars steal from Weslaco home under construction
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary in Weslaco that occurred on Thanksgiving night on Sienna Drive.
A woman who lives in the neighborhood says her family saw the suspected burglars take things from a home still under construction.
"The doors were here in the middle, they grabbed them, put it inside, the neighbors came running, that was all the time they had. I believe they did this all this in six minutes," B3M Construction LLC employee Benigno Melendez said.
The contractor is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
More News
News Video
-
Burglars steal from Weslaco home under construction
-
McAllen man killed, Edinburg man injured in multi-vehicle crash near Alice
-
Valley shoppers support local stores during Small Business Saturday
-
One person dead, 6 injured in suspected McAllen drunk driving crash
-
Suspected drunk driver charged in connection with fatal crash in Pharr
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball...
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
-
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round