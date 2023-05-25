x

Cameron County commissioners vote to declare June as LGBTQ Pride Month

5 hours 3 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, May 25 2023 May 25, 2023 May 25, 2023 12:33 PM May 25, 2023 in News - Local

Cameron County commissioners voted to adopt a resolution this week that declares June as LGBTQ Pride Month in Cameron County.

The discussion between commissioners was quick, but the public comment period ahead of the resolution featured several opponents to the resolution.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the item along with the others on the consent agenda.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days